Teen killed, another injured in hit-and-run incident, troopers say

Authorities are searching for the driver and a passenger in what investigators are calling a fatal hit-and-run incident in Orange County.

An 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were ejected from a motorcycle in a crash that happened along Chickasaw Trail near State Road 408 on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said shortly before 9 p.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on a State Road 408 exit ramp to Chickasaw Trail as the motorcycle was traveling south on Chickasaw Trail. Witnesses told troopers that the Chevy Cruze passed through a red light at the intersection and struck the motorcycle. After the collision, witnesses said two occupants exited the Chevy Cruze and fled on foot.

The FHP said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477),

