Florida teen involved in Orange County 'mob' street takeover arrested, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a teenager on Thursday for his alleged involvement in multiple street takeover events, including one in Orange County last year where a "mob" set a fire, performed burnouts, and damaged vehicles, including one with a mother and baby inside.
Adam Benouttas, 19, of Kissimmee, is facing multiple charges, including coordinating or facilitating a street takeover, filming or recording a street takeover, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and aggravated rioting, according to troopers.
What we know:
Authorities said Benouttas was directly involved in the street takeover incident that occurred on Nov. 30, 2024, at the intersection of South John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway in Orange County.
Booking photo of Adam Benouttas (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)
In that incident, officials said Benouttas operated as one of the main "sliders" and performed "dangerous" stunt driving maneuvers, like doughnuts.
Photo of Adam Benouttas' vehicle (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)
RELATED | 'Mob' takes over Orange County intersection, starts fire, damages cars: 'Reckless and violent'
Troopers stated that the incident resulted in major disruptions, harassment of other drivers and bystanders, and substantial property damage to several vehicles.
What they're saying:
"This arrest is the direct result of collaborative investigative efforts by FHP, Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Intelligence Unit, and Orlando Police Department (OPD)," the Florida Highway Patrol said in an update on Friday.
"As part of our ongoing efforts, we will continue to pursue additional arrest warrants to eliminate and deter coordinated street takeovers."
What we don't know:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office had previously asked the community for help in identifying at least 30 people who were in the area when people and vehicles aggressively took over the intersection and allegedly started a fire, damaged vehicles, and put peoples' safety at risk. The incident was captured on video and posted by the sheriff's office on social media.
It’s unclear whether any arrests, aside from Benouttas, have been made. Additionally, how troopers identified Benouttas as a suspect remains unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.