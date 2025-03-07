Florida teen involved in Orange County 'mob' street takeover arrested, troopers say

The Brief A teenager who was allegedly involved in a street takeover incident in Orange County in November 2024 was arrested by troopers on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Adam Benouttas, 19, is facing multiple charges including coordinating or facilitating a street takeover and aggravated rioting. Troopers said he was identified as one of the primary "sliders" during the street takeover incident at the intersection of South John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway.



The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a teenager on Thursday for his alleged involvement in multiple street takeover events, including one in Orange County last year where a "mob" set a fire, performed burnouts, and damaged vehicles, including one with a mother and baby inside.

Adam Benouttas, 19, of Kissimmee, is facing multiple charges, including coordinating or facilitating a street takeover, filming or recording a street takeover, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and aggravated rioting, according to troopers.

What we know:

Authorities said Benouttas was directly involved in the street takeover incident that occurred on Nov. 30, 2024, at the intersection of South John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway in Orange County.

Booking photo of Adam Benouttas (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

In that incident, officials said Benouttas operated as one of the main "sliders" and performed "dangerous" stunt driving maneuvers, like doughnuts.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of Adam Benouttas' vehicle (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

RELATED | 'Mob' takes over Orange County intersection, starts fire, damages cars: 'Reckless and violent'

Troopers stated that the incident resulted in major disruptions, harassment of other drivers and bystanders, and substantial property damage to several vehicles.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is the direct result of collaborative investigative efforts by FHP, Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Intelligence Unit, and Orlando Police Department (OPD)," the Florida Highway Patrol said in an update on Friday.

"As part of our ongoing efforts, we will continue to pursue additional arrest warrants to eliminate and deter coordinated street takeovers."

What we don't know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office had previously asked the community for help in identifying at least 30 people who were in the area when people and vehicles aggressively took over the intersection and allegedly started a fire, damaged vehicles, and put peoples' safety at risk. The incident was captured on video and posted by the sheriff's office on social media.

It’s unclear whether any arrests, aside from Benouttas, have been made. Additionally, how troopers identified Benouttas as a suspect remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: