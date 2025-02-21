Teen driver arrested in deadly 2023 Poinciana crash that killed grandmother, 3 children

The Brief A teenage driver has turned himself in for a 2023 crash in Poinciana that killed a grandmother and her three grandchildren. Authorities say he was 15, unlicensed, and driving over 70 mph when he ran a stop sign. The teen's father, Richard Ferguson, was also arrested for allegedly allowing him to drive, authorities said.



A teenage driver has turned himself in after a 2023 crash that killed a grandmother and her three grandchildren, ages 1 to 11.

Teen facing multiple felony charges

What we know:

Authorities say the teen was 15 at the time, driving over 70 mph without a license or learner’s permit when he ran a stop sign and crashed. He now faces multiple felony charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide, causing serious bodily injury, and driving without a license.

The teen's father, 68-year-old Richard Ferguson, was also arrested, accused of allowing his unlicensed son to drive. He has been charged with several counts of manslaughter related to that crash, according to court records.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed why it took nearly a year and a half for the teen to be arrested or whether he had been under investigation since the crash. It is unclear whether Ferguson had a history of allowing his son to drive or if there were previous violations. Authorities have not provided details on the relationship between the victims and the accused, nor have they shared whether the teen or any passengers suffered injuries in the crash.

The backstory:

The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road in Poinciana, FHP said.

According to FHP, a 2012 Chevy Impala driven by a 15-year-old boy failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the side of a 2022 Honda HR-V.

The impact of the crash caused the Honda to spin and slam into a light pole, FHP said.

Three people inside the Honda were killed: Trinidad Hernandez and her three grandchildren: Mylie Cruz, Marvin Cruz, and Anayari Hernnadez, aged 1, 9, and 11.

According to investigators, the teen was driving with three other underage passengers when the crash occurred. Ferguson, the teen’s father, allegedly moved his pickup truck out of the driveway to allow his son to leave, knowing he was unlicensed.

Days after the crash, Sabrina Hernandez, the mother of the children who died, attended a candlelight memorial.

"I’m dying inside. ""I don’t get to see my children anymore, I don’t get to see my mother anymore," she told FOX 35 at the time.

What they're saying:

"I’m dying inside," said the mother of the children who died in the crash. Sabrina Hernandez spoke with FOX 35 back in 2023. "I don’t get to see my children anymore, I don’t get to see my mother anymore."

"This is the outcome. I lost my entire family, right here in this spot," Hernandez said. "I will never wake up and see my children again."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: