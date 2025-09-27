Teen dies following Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old died Saturday after he was shot on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded out to the 4900 block of Keith Place on Friday evening in reference to a shooting, according to officials.
Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died on Saturday, deputies said.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting.
Suspect information has not yet been released.