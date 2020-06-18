Teen dead after triple shooting over gambling debt, Central Florida deputies say

article

One teen is dead after a triple shooting in Merrit Island on Wednesday, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call around 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday at the Courtenay Palms Apartments in Meritt Island. When deputies arrived at the scene, the Sheriff's Office reportedly found three men with gunshot wounds.

They said that all three men were brought to hospitals. One victim, 19-year-old Devyon Collins of Cocoa Beach, was pronounced dead. The identities and conditions of the other two have not been reported by law enforcement yet.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting escalated after an alleged dispute about a gambling debt.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who may have information about the shooting, please call Agent Don Reynolds of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633- 8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.