2 women stabbed at Orlando Wawa after alleged road rage incident

Police have detained two suspects after an apparent road rage incident led to two women being stabbed at a Wawa gas station in Orlando.

Orlando police say it happened at the Wawa on E. Colonial Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. When police arrived, they say they met with the two female victims in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot who pointed out the suspects and their vehicle as they began leaving.

Police were able to detain the female suspects.

"It appears the dispute stemmed from an isolated road rage incident not related to the clubs near the area," police told FOX 35 News.

Both victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with lacerations and are expected to survive. One of the victims was transported as a trauma alert.

The investigation is ongoing.