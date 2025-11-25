Teen arrested in Ocala shooting that left man critically wounded, deputies say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed trespassing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting occurred Nov. 14 in Ocala, leaving the victim critically wounded; he is now stable. According to authorities, the teenager admitted to deputies that the gun discharged while he tried to scare the victim, but investigators found no evidence of a confrontation.



A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left an Ocala man critically injured earlier this month.

The victim, Robert Ciampa, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The backstory:

Marion County deputies said the teenager faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed trespassing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim, shot Nov. 14 near Oak Lane and Locust Pass Trail, is improving, authorities said.

Credit: Robert Ciampa

Credit: Robert Ciampa

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives identified the teen through a photo lineup and later interviewed him at a local high school. The teen initially claimed he was home at the time of the shooting but later admitted to a school employee that he "didn’t mean to do it" and that his hand "just slipped," according to the sheriff's office.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Detectives said the teen admitted he armed himself with a handgun, went to the victim’s residence to collect discarded marijuana roaches, and discharged the firearm while attempting to scare the victim.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

No evidence was found to support the teen's claim that the victim physically confronted him prior to the shooting, detectives said.

The teen was placed under arrest and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.