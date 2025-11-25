Teen arrested in Ocala shooting that left man critically wounded, deputies say
OCALA, Fla - A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left an Ocala man critically injured earlier this month.
The victim, Robert Ciampa, is expected to recover from his injuries.
The backstory:
Marion County deputies said the teenager faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed trespassing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The victim, shot Nov. 14 near Oak Lane and Locust Pass Trail, is improving, authorities said.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives identified the teen through a photo lineup and later interviewed him at a local high school. The teen initially claimed he was home at the time of the shooting but later admitted to a school employee that he "didn’t mean to do it" and that his hand "just slipped," according to the sheriff's office.
Detectives said the teen admitted he armed himself with a handgun, went to the victim’s residence to collect discarded marijuana roaches, and discharged the firearm while attempting to scare the victim.
No evidence was found to support the teen's claim that the victim physically confronted him prior to the shooting, detectives said.
The teen was placed under arrest and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.