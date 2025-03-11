16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at Orange County apartment: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orange County apartment last month, authorities announced Monday.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Feb. 9, on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the victim killed as 26-year-old Quelson Quenton Pierre.
The backstory:
On Feb. 8, at around 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to the Landon Pointe Apartments located on Grande Pointe Boulevard after a man, later identified as Pierre, was found unresponsive inside an apartment.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Quelson Quenton Pierre, 26, was found shot and killed at an apartment located on Grande Pointe Boulevard on Feb. 8, 2025.
When deputies arrived, they found Pierre with "obvious trauma to his body" and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives later revealed Pierre died from an apparent gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not revealed the relationship between Pierre and the teenager, nor the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
