Teen arrested for stealing burial headstone from Apopka cemetery: Police

A teen was arrested for reportedly damaging and stealing a burial headstone from an Apopka cemetery, police said.

Deshawn Frankie Russell, 19, was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief/damaging a burial headstone and grand theft in connection to the September 2 incident. Russel is accused of damaging and stealing the headstones of two brothers.

Both incidents happened over the weekend at Edgewood Cemetery on East 1st Street. The Apopka Police Department responded to the cemetery regarding a felony criminal mischief of damaging a burial headstone.

A victim told police that a family member's headstone was damaged.

The next day, police returned to the cemetery for a second headstone that was discovered damaged and stolen. It was discovered that the vandalized headstone belonged to Camari Dennison, while his brother's headstone was stolen. Social media videos show someone smashing the stolen headstone into the other and driving away with it.

The brothers were killed in separate incidents over the last few years, the family told FOX 35 News.

Apopka police said members of the community gave video of the crime to detectives which led to Russell's identification.

Russell was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Police said, although an arrest was made, this is still an active investigation with additional charges and arrests possible.