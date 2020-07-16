Teen arrested for at least 30 car burglaries, firearm and drug possession, Florida deputies say

article

A 16-year-old was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was responsible for several car burglaries and both firearm and drug possession, deputies said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they had received an anonymous tip to help solve reoccurring car burglaries that were happening in Seminole Woods. The home mentioned is one that deputies are familiar with from numerous past encounters involving a juvenile that is under felony juvenile probation and has a court-ordered ankle bracelet.

When detectives arrived at the residence, they said they began to speak with the juvenile and his mother. During the conversation with detectives, loud yelling was heard coming from the backyard of the home.

Deputies reportedly responded to one of the sergeants yelling commands to a 16-year-old male that was trying to flee the house and law enforcement. The teen matched the photograph that was provided in the anonymous tip, deputies said.

He went on to be detained and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the teen had pills and marijuana in his waistband.

MORE NEWS: Attempt to make hand sanitizer ends in chemical accident, person severely burned, fire officials say

Advertisement

Further investigation revealed that the 16-year-old was responsible for about 30 of the 50 car burglaries that happened in the area, deputies confirmed.

They said he was also responsible for stealing four firearms, including one he had sold for $200 to a man in Daytona Beach. The other three were said to be in a hidden shoebox placed in a trail behind the Seminole Woods home. Deputies reportedly found four stolen firearms, along with a holster, magazines, and ammunition in the box. Not far from the shoebox was a baggie of marijuana and a bicycle that the 16-year-old had stolen.

The teen was reportedly placed under arrest and charged with four counts of Armed Burglary, four counts of Grand Theft, eleven counts of Burglary of a Conveyance, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. He was also charged with Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Marijuana.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.