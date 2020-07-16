Attempt to make hand sanitizer ends in chemical accident, person severely burned, fire officials say

article

One person has been severely burned after a company had a chemical accident while attempting to create hand sanitizer, fire officials say

The Titusville Fire Department says that the explosion occurred on Chaffee Drive.

FOX 35's Mike Magnoli visited the scene and found that a chemical accident occurred involving hand sanitizer. Ocean Potion, a company known for tanning lotion, was trying to make hand sanitizer.

The fire department said that one person was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with severe burns.

