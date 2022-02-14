Teen accused of shooting student at Seminole High School charged as adult

According to the State Attorney's Office for Brevard and Seminole counties, 16-year-old Da'Raveius Smith will now be charged as an adult.

Smith is accused of going into Seminole High School and shooting fellow student Jhavon McIntyre.

McIntyre was shot three times and transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Smith reportedly told detectives that McIntyre confronted Smith about a deceased relative and accused him of making the comment "'F' you" to the deceased, an arrest report stated. He also said that McIntyre taunted him between classes.

Smith is now being transferred from a juvenile facility to the Seminole County Jail with no bond.

