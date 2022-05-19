Technical issue behind 'active shooter' notification sent to parents, Alachua County Public Schools say
article
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Parents and staff in Alachua County received a notification of an active shooter on a school campus Thursday morning, but the school district said a technical issue caused the error message.
Alachua County Public Schools confirmed in a statement that there is no active shooter on any of its campuses.
"We apologize for this notification. We were in the process of testing the state-mandated mobile panic alert system and there was a technical issue," the school district said.
