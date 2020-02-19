Teacher at Deltona school charged with child abuse against student, 6

Deputies arrested a Spirit Elementary School teacher charged with child abuse against a six-year-old student.

Holly Eicher, 62, was arrested and booked in the Volusia County Jail Tuesday. The report said the incident happened Friday, February 14.

The caretaker of another student told deputies Eicher was trying to restrain the student during lunch using a technique used for special needs students.

She told investigators she witnessed Eicher kick the student under the table, which made him scream in pain, the report states.

Another witness told deputies the child was being uncooperative and kicked Eicher who then kicked him back causing him to cry and spit into Eicher’s face, according to the report.

Eicher chose not to speak to deputies. She was arrested and charged with child abuse without great harm. FOX35 stopped by her home Wednesday, but nobody answered the door.