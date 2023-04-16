Taxes are due April 18: here are some last-minute tips

The deadline is around the corner: April 18 is the last day to file your taxes this year. It can be a stressful time for most taxpayers.

"Because we know we usually have to write a fairly big check for what our income is, so it makes a dent in the pocketbook," said taxpayer Gregg Cavanaugh. "We're not in a situation where you expect huge refunds every year, so the angst comes when you're trying to figure out if you owe additional," added taxpayer Jai Harris.

Tax expert Mark Steber from Jackson Hewitt Tax Services said there are some ways to cut down on some of the stress if you haven't filed yet. He said the first thing is to file online. "File electronically. Whether you do it yourself or use your tax pro, file your taxes with the IRS over the internet."

Steber said if you have a bank account, you can give your account information to the IRS so they can direct-deposit your refund. "Those days it takes to process electronic payment are much faster than the weeks or months to get that paper refund check plus, it's a lot safer."

Anyone making less than $73,000 last year, can get guided online tax filing for free. People making more can pay for the service or do it themselves for free with the agency's simpler fillable forms. If you absolutely can't make the deadline you can file for a six-month extension, Steber said.

"It's a Federal Form 4868," Steber explained, "some states have their own, but the long and short is you have an automatic permission of time to extend for six months, this year until October 16."

Steber warns that if you have money due to the IRS, you still have to send it in by midnight on Tuesday to avoid a penalty.