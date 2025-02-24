Tavares Police: Florida boy, 10, 'tortured,' 'fighting for his life'

The Brief A 10-year-old boy is "fighting for his life" and being "tortured" inside his home, the Tavares Police Department said. The boy's mom and man dropped the boy off at a hospital on Saturday night and then left. The mom later came back with the boy's brother. The mom was arrested and is not talking with the authorities. The man turned himself into the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Monday. A detective, who cried while providing an update, said the little boy was covered head-to-toe in bruises and burn marks.



Content warning: This story discusses allegations of physical abuse against a child, according to information from the Tavares Police Department. The details in this story are disturbing.

A 10-year-old boy brought to a Florida hospital on Saturday night was covered head-to-toe in bruises and burn marks -- and is "fighting for his life," according to the Tavares Police Department.

Police said the boy's mother and another man dropped the boy off at the hospital on Saturday night and left. The boy's mother has been arrested and has refused to talk to authorities, police said. The other man turned himself into the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Detective: ‘This child was tortured’

"It is clear to our agency that this child underwent gruesome abuse. He is covered head to toe. Excuse me. He is covered head to toe in various sized bruises that are in various stages of healing. Additionally, he is covered in burn marks," said a detective with the Tavares Police Department, who became visibly emotional while providing an update on the case.

"This 10-year-old little boy is fighting for his life. He is in critical condition, and we are unsure which direction his healing will go."

The latest on the investigation

On Monday, police said Andre Dwayne Walker, who was wanted under suspicion of Accessory After the Fact to Aggravated Child Abuse, turned himself into the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives have not yet spoken to him.

Mills, the boy's mother, has been booked into jail under suspicion of aggravated child abuse. She had invoked her Fifth Amendment right and declined to talk to detectives, police said.

It is not yet clear what Walker's relationship is to Mills or the boy.

Police said the boy's biological father lived out of state and was on his way to Florida.

Kimberly Mills (left) and Andre Walker (right) have been booked into jail on charges of child abuse. Mills is the boy's mom. Walker's relationship to Mills and the boy is unclear. Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office/Tavares Police Department.

What allegedly happened?

What we know:

Around 10 p.m., Kimberly Mills and Andre Dwayne Walker brought the 10-year-old boy to AdventHealth Waterman, where doctors immediately noticed that the boy had numerous bruises and burn marks in various stages of healing.

Police said Walker immediately left. Mills left the hospital briefly once she learned that law enforcement had been contacted, police said. She later came back with the boy's brother.

Police said a search warrant was executed at the home that painted a picture of the alleged abuse the boy went through.

"To put it plainly, this child was tortured."

Police said there were no recent calls to or from DCF about the home or the children. There was a recent 911 call where the mom reportedly asked questions about the 10-year-old boy. Deputies did not respond as the purpose of the call was able to be handled over the phone, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not been able to elaborate on the relationship between Mills and Walker. Specifics about the alleged abuse and the evidence found inside the home have not been released.