Boy brought to Tavares hospital with burns, bruises sparks child abuse investigation

A mother is in custody as officials seek the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection to a child abuse case, according to the Tavares Police Department.

The investigation began on February 22 after police said Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker brought in a 10-year-old boy to Advent Health Waterman in need of assistance, according to police. Hospital officials noticed Mills was performing CPR measures on the child upon arrival, according to a release.

Upon evaluation, hospital staff notified officers that the boy was covered in bruises, burn marks and other injuries before he was transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

At some point during the child's evaluation, Mills and Walker both left the hospital prior to police arrival, according to officials. Police said Mills would return to the hospital a short time later with another child and without Walker, but refused to provide any information regarding the child's injuries.

(Andre Walker. Tavares Police Department photo)

Police would go on to arrest Mills for child abuse while the child was turned over to Department of Children and Families.

Officials are actively seeking the whereabouts of 36-year-old Andre Walker in connection to the incident. Police said he has an active warrant for accessory after the fact to aggravated child abuse. Police said he may be driving a silver 2022 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Florida license plate EQUU98.

TPD will hold a press conference to provide updates on the case on February 23.