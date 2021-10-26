Taste of TNF recipe: Brat and cheese quesadillas

This week, FOX's Thursday Night Football features two of the NFL’s top teams: The 5-1 Green Bay Packers and the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. A game like this deserves a championship meal, so Dr. BBQ decided to give a Wisconsin classic a southwest kick.

Dr. BBQ added cheddar to his quesadillas, but if you want to spice it up a bit, you can try using pepper jack cheese.

Ingredients

1 pound bulk bratwurst, or removed from casing if necessary

1 small onion, cut into small dice

1 medium bell pepper, cut into small dice

Ten 8-inch flour tortillas

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ sour cream

¼ cup whole grain mustard

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, crumble the bratwurst. Keep breaking up the bratwurst as it cooks. Add a little vegetable oil if needed. When it’s about half cooked add the onion and bell pepper. Season with black pepper. Continue cooking until the meat is cooked through and the onion is soft. Remove from the heat. Taste and add salt if needed. Prepare a large skillet or griddle to cook direct over medium heat. Lay out the tortillas. Divide the meat mixture evenly among the tortillas covering half of each. Top with the cheese dividing it evenly. Fold each of the tortillas and press to flatten. Grill the quesadillas, flipping once or twice and adding a little vegetable oil if needed until golden brown on both sides and the cheese is melted. In a small bowl combine the sour cream and mustard. To serve, cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with the sour cream mustard for dipping.

Advertisement

Makes about 10 servings

