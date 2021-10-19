Taste of TNF recipe: Bison meatball Polish boy sandwiches
In this week's Taste of TNF, Dr. BBQ is going big. A king-sized sandwich is on the menu and it's hearty enough to satisfy the appetites of football fans everywhere.
Dr. BBQ admits there's no easy way to eat this beast of a sandwich, so make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground Bison
- Barbecue rub
- Half-bag frozen French fries
- 1 bag slaw mix
- Slaw dressing
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 6 hoagie rolls
Instructions:
- Cook the French fries as directed and set aside.
- Prepare the grill or oven to cook the meatballs indirect at 325°.
- Divide the bison into 24 equal-size meatballs. Season them with barbecue rub. Cook the meatballs directly on the grill or on a sheet pan in the oven until they reach an internal temp of 160°, about 20-25 minutes. Remove to a plate.
- In a medium bowl combine the slaw mix with ½-cup slaw dressing. Mix well. Let rest for 10 minutes. Mix and add a little more dressing if needed.
- Split the top of the buns. Add four meatballs to each bun. Top with a few spoonfuls of barbecue sauce, a scoop of cole slaw, a handful of French fries and finally a drizzle of barbecue sauce over the top.
Makes 6 sandwiches