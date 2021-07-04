Task Force 8 emergency responders return to Marion County from Surfside condo collapse
article
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The 29 men that make up Task Force 8 made their way back to Marion County Sunday night.
Before their departure, they all signed a TF8 T-shirt and placed it at the Surfside memorial.
The men were welcomed home at the Marion County Fire Rescue Operations and Training complex by friends and family.
Courtesy: Marion County Fire Rescue
Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue
Courtesy: Ocala Fire Rescue
Advertisement