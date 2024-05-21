Taser used on Florida driver accused of fleeing traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said what would have been a routine traffic stop led to a high-speed chase and an arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, a traffic stop was attempted when a deputy spotted a sedan towing a wooden trailer without a tag whose driver also ran through a stop sign on Sunset Harbor Rd. in Summerfield.

The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as 36-year-old Charles Lavon Williams, began to flee. After a brief pursuit, Williams abandoned the moving vehicle and fled on foot. Despite repeated commands to stop, a deputy deployed a taser to subdue Williams, who was taken into custody.

During his transport to jail, the deputy said Williams kicked the patrol car doors and issued threats to law enforcement officers.

He now faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and resisting arrest with violence. He is currently held on a $9,000 bond.