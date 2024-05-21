Man accused of punching Florida police officer in face during arrest

A man faces multiple charges after Tavares police say he punched an officer in the face during the arrest.

Michael Stanely Bomber, 69, is charged with resisting with violence and trespassing.

Tavares Police say it started when they were called to a shopping plaza off East Burleigh Blvd. on May 17.

Police say Bomber was on the property, even though he'd been trespassed by law enforcement the day before and wasn't supposed to be there.

They said when the officer moved to arrest him, he threatened the officer and started fighting back.

"Some people don't feel like they need to be arrested, want to be arrested, and they'll fight you to prevent that," said Detective Courtney Sullivan, Tavares Police.

Tavares Police say this isn't the first encounter with Bomber recently.

He was arrested for trespassing at the Holiday Inn Express off Burleigh Blvd just days before.

In the arrest report, staff said Bomber threatened a staffer, saying he'd "cut your throat off."

With his most recent arrest, the officer had minimal injuries.

Bomber was taken to the hospital after his arrest for chest pains. He's been released from the hospital.

He's being held on a $6,000 bond.