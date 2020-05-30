Several Target store locations across the country have elected to close amid the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, according to a Saturday news release.

Many of the stores are in hard-hit cities such as Los Angeles and Dallas. Minnesota, the state in which Floyd died and where Target’s corporate headquarters are located, will be shutting down the largest number of stores. The brand noted that most stores will be closed temporarily.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” the company said in the news release.

“Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. We are providing our team members with direct communications updates regarding any store impact where they work.”

Target also noted that team members impacted by closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including COVID-19 premium pay. Those employees have the option to work at Target locations that are still open.

Here is a list of stores that will close until further notice, according to Target:

Minnesota

Apple Valley

Apple Valley South

Bloomington

Brooklyn Park

Burnsville

Coon Rapids

Coon Rapids Northtown

Crystal

East St. Paul

Eden Prairie

Edina

Fridley

Maple Grove

Minneapolis Dinkytown

Minneapolis Lake Street*

Minneapolis Northeast*

Minneapolis Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis Uptown*

North St. Paul

Oakdale

Richfield

Roseville

Shoreview

St. Cloud

St. Cloud East

St. Louis Park

St. Louis Park Knollwood

St. Paul Highland Park

St. Paul Midway

Stillwater

Vadnais Heights

West St. Paul

Woodbury

Woodbury East

Other states

Hawthorne, CA

Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA

LA Central Los Angeles, CA

Oakland, CA*

Downtown Denver, CO*

Buckhead Atlanta, GA*

Buckhead South Atlanta, GA*

South Loop Chicago, IL

State Street Chicago, IL

Streeterville Chicago, IL

Flint, MI

Brentwood, MO

Bridgeton, MO

Florissant, MO

Hampton Village St. Louis, MO

Springfield, MO

Omaha, NE

Bronx Terminal Bronx, NY

Brooklyn Junction Brooklyn, NY

Gateway Brooklyn, NY

College Point, NY

Elmont, NY

Flushing, NY

Harlem New York, NY

Hicksville, NY

Queens Place Elmhurst, NY

Galleria Morrison Portland, OR

Phila-Art Museum Philadelphia, PA

Phila-Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA

Saltillo Austin, TX

UT Campus Store Austin, TX

Cityplace Market Dallas, TX

Love Field Dallas, TX

Medallion Dallas, TX

North Dallas, TX

Northeast Skillman Dallas, TX

Preston Center Dallas, TX

The announcement of the closures comes at a time of growing unrest in the United States, with protests being held in major cities across the U.S. City and state government leaders have already asked for assistance from the National Guard, and some have imposed curfews in efforts to preserve safety.

