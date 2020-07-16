Target, CVS to require customers to wear face masks in stores nationwide

article

Target and CVS are the latest retailers to announce that shoppers will be required to wear face masks or face coverings at all stores nationwide.

The new policy announcement comes one day after Walmart said that starting July 20, all customers will have to wear face masks at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

Target's face mask mandate takes effect August 1. CVS will start requiring face masks on July 20.

"Since the pandemic began, we've done everything we can to keep people safe and healthy," CVS said in a statement. "This includes requiring that store employees wear face coverings and encouraging our customers to do so as well. In any community with state or local laws mandating the use of face coverings, we've made that very clear through signage and other reminders.

"With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

For shoppers who do not have masks, Target will provide disposable masks at the entrances and signage and audio prompts will be added to stores.

The company said more than 80% of its stores had already required customers to wear masks.