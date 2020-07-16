Woman at Central Florida Walmart calls mask wearers 'cult members' after being asked to leave

A woman in Winter Springs referred to people who wear facial masks as “cult members” in an outburst outside a local Walmart.

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows the woman shouting at onlookers. “You guys are F***ing cult members,” she yells, “I’m not wearing a mask!”

Seminole County issued an executive order requiring all residents wear facial masks in places of assembly, businesses, and other places open to the public.

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported that are 301,810 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 4,521 deaths.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday if all Americans wore a mask it could bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in weeks.

“I think the data is clearly there, that masking works — whether it’s a face covering, whether it’s a simple surgical mask,” Redfield said.