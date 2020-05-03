Tampa police searching for missing teenager

article

Tampa police are asking for help locating Cheniya Jalinda Darnes, 16, who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Darnes is 5’2”, weighs 120 pounds and has gold braids.

Police said she was last seen in the area of Nebraska and Martin Luther King, but may be in the area of 15th and Martin Luther King.

Police believe she may harm herself and needs help.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

