Tammy Jo Baker: Volusia beach attendant hit by truck 35 seconds after entering toll booth, sheriff says

The Brief Tammy Jo Baker was remembered as someone who loved animals, to garden, and to be at the beach. Friends and family, including her daughter and granddaughter, visited the Volusia County beach and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial. "She's going to be so missed," her daughter, Louella, said.



Thirty-five seconds.

That's how long Tammy Jo Baker was inside the toll booth at the beach entrance in Daytona Beach Shores before the driver of a pickup truck crashed into her booth, killing her, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during a news conference on Tuesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released new investigative details about what happened minutes before and after the crash, including surveillance video of the crash, an updated timeline, and calls to 911.

The backstory:

The crash happened Monday afternoon around 12:40 p.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a driver crashed into the toll booth at Dunlawton Avenue, forcing it to flip over, and continued to drive on the beach towards the ocean. At some point, the driver turned right and began driving along the front of the beach, before becoming stuck in the sand.

Baker was inside that toll booth.

She died, despite rescue efforts by lifeguards and EMTs, Volusia Sheriff Chitwood said.

Alleged truck driver detained under Baker Act law

The alleged woman behind the wheel of the truck was detained for mental health evaluation under Florida's Baker Act due to statements she made about potential self-harm. She has not yet been arrested or charged, which is why FOX 35 is not naming her.

Sheriff: Potential charges pending

Sheriff Chitwood said his office is working with the State Attorney's Office to determine potential charges, including vehicular manslaughter. Detectives are awaiting a search warrant for the vehicle.

Sheriff: 911 calls before crash reported erratic, wrong-way driver

Timeline:

Sheriff Chitwood said there were several minutes prior to the crash where people called 911 to report someone driving erratic and, at one point, the wrong way:

9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Alleged truck driver reported to work.

10:30 a.m. — Alleged truck driver was sent home due to slow business and inclement weather.

11:00 a.m. — Alleged truck driver visits a local bar and reportedly has two drinks and a shot, according to authorities.

12:06 p.m. — She reportedly leaves the bar.

12:29 p.m. — Couple calls 911 to report an alleged drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Peninsula Drive, two miles north of Dunlawton Avenue.

12:32 p.m. — A second person called 911 to report a reckless driver on Peninsula Carter, near Carter Terrace, about a mile from Dunlawton.

12:38 p.m. — Tammy Jo Baker enters her toll booth at the Dunlawton Avenue beach entrance

12:38 p.m. — Pickup truck crashes through Baker's toll booth and continues to drive on the beach.

12:40 p.m. — EMTs and lifeguards rushed to Tammy Baker's aid, but she was declared dead.

Remembering Tammy Jo Baker

Tammy Jo Baker was remembered by friends and family as someone who loved animals, to garden, and to go to the beach. Her birthday was less than two weeks away – June 13 – where she would have turned 64, her family told FOX 35.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Baker was a longtime employee at the beach, where she worked as a parking toll attendant.

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"She loved her animals, she loved her garden, she loved the beach," Louella, Tammy's daughter, told FOX 35. She also liked to host parties during the holidays and was known to crack a joke or two that made people laugh.

"She's going to be so missed," Louella said.

Family members gathered Tuesday morning at the beach, where they placed a photo of Tammy and several bunches of flowers at a makeshift memorial.