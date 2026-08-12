3 suspects wanted in cemetery thefts across Florida and other states

The Brief Three suspects are wanted nationwide for allegedly stealing jewelry and family heirlooms from mausoleums across several states. Florida investigators have linked them to about 20 cases involving more than $35,000 in stolen property. Authorities believe there may be more victims and are urging families to check their loved ones’ burial sites.



Authorities are searching nationwide for three people accused of breaking into mausoleums and stealing jewelry and other family heirlooms from burial sites in Florida and several other states.

Investigators said the three are from Indianapolis and are accused of targeting cemeteries in Florida, Oklahoma, New York, Texas and Georgia.

The backstory:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Drake Milam, Porsche Bancroft and Angela Garrett.

uthorities are searching nationwide for three people accused of breaking into mausoleums and stealing jewelry and other family heirlooms from burial sites. The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as (L-R) Porsche Bancroft, Angela G Expand

In Florida, investigators have linked the suspects to about 20 cases across Orange, Seminole and Hillsborough counties and the city of Winter Park during March and April 2026. Authorities said more than $35,000 worth of property was stolen.

Investigators said the suspects targeted mausoleum niches containing cremated remains, taking jewelry and other keepsakes that families had placed alongside their loved ones.

"What a horrible person you are if you decide to steal from the dead," an Orange County Sheriff's Office official said.

uthorities are searching nationwide for three people accused of breaking into mausoleums and stealing jewelry and other family heirlooms from burial sites. The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Drake Milam, Porsche Bancroft an Expand

Authorities said surveillance cameras captured some of the thefts. Detectives believe they have identified the people responsible but have not been able to locate them and say they could be anywhere in the country.

Authorities are searching nationwide for three people accused of breaking into mausoleums and stealing jewelry and other family heirlooms from burial sites. The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Drake Milam, Porsche Bancroft a Expand

"Typically in these mausoleums, inside of a niche, their urn is inside of it," the sheriff's official said, adding that families sometimes leave jewelry or other sentimental items inside. Investigators allege the three suspects broke into the niches and stole those belongings.

Investigators believe there could be more victims

Detectives believe additional families may have been affected without realizing their loved one's burial site was disturbed.

"If you haven’t visited your loved one in a while, and you know they’re in a niche, make sure that your property is still there," the sheriff's official said. "If it’s not, report it to your local law enforcement."

The three suspects are accused of violating Florida laws involving the removal of contents from graves or tombs and grand theft.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts to contact law enforcement. Call Crimeline at 800+423-TIPS (8477).