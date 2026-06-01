Volusia County toll booth attendant killed after truck driver slams into booth, deputies say

The Brief A beach toll booth attendant was killed Monday morning after the booth was hit by a pickup truck, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said. It happened at the beach on ramp on Dunlawton Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores. The pickup truck driver has been detained while a crash investigation begins, VSO said.



A beach toll booth attendant was killed Monday afternoon after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the booth, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Dunlawton Avenue on ramp in Daytona Beach Shores, VSO said. After hitting the toll booth, the truck continued to drive into the ocean.

VSO said despite rescue efforts, the toll booth attendant did not survive. Their name has not been released.

"The Sheriff's Office sends sincere condolences to the victim's family, friends and coworkers following this tragic loss of life," VSO said in a Facebook post.

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Driver detained

The driver of the pickup truck has been detained while detectives investigate the crash, VSO said. No other details were immediately released.

The Dunlawton beach access ramp is closed and will remain closed until further notice.