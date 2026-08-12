Vibrio vulnificus cases in Florida: County-by-County

There have been a total of 14 cases and two deaths in Florida from Vibrio vulnificus, a potentially serious and deadly infection caused by a bacterium found in warm salt waters.

Vibrio vulnificus cases in Florida

By the numbers:

There have been a total of 14 cases of Vibrio vulnificus reported in Florida in 2026, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay County: 1

Brevard County: 1

Hillsborough County: 1

Lee County: 2

Marion County: 2

Miami-Dade County: 2

Okaloosa County: 1

Palm Beach County: 2

Polk County: 1

St. Johns County: 1

Vibrio vulnificus deaths

There have been 2 deaths related to Vibrio vulnificus in Florida in 2026:

Marion County: 1

Palm Beach: 1

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

Vibrio bacteria occur naturally in coastal waters and thrive in warm saltwater and brackish water, where fresh and saltwater mix.

When ingested, it can lead to watery diarrhea, cramps, vomiting, fever, and chills. When it comes into contact with an open cut, it can lead to redness, pain, skin discoloration. At its most severe, it can lead to necrotizing fasciitis, which is when the flesh around the wound dies.

How do you get it?

Most people get vibriosis by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, such as oysters. However, it can also be contacted if the bacteria enters an open cut while in coastal waters, the Florida Department of Health said.

How do you prevent it?

Do not eat raw oysters or raw shellfish

Cook shellfish thoroughly

Avoid cross-contamination

Eat shellfish right away after cooking and refrigerate leftovers

Be mindful of open cuts or broken skin while in warm salt or brackish water or while harvesting shellfish while in the ocean.

Year-by-Year case breakdown

Since 2017, there have been a total of 438 cases of Vibrio vulnificus and 93 deaths. Case spikes in 2022 were attributed to Hurricane Ian, and Hurricane Helene in 2024, according to the Florida Department of Health's website.

2017: 50 cases, 11 deaths

2018: 42 cases, 9 deaths

2019: 27 cases, 2 deaths

2020: 36 cases, 7 deaths

2021: 34 cases, 10 deaths

2022: 74 cases, 17 deaths

2023: 46 cases, 11 deaths

2024: 82 cases, 19 deaths

2025: 33 cases, 5 deaths

2026: 14 cases, 2 deaths

People who become infected with Vibrio vulnificus typically need intensive care or limb amputations, the Florida Department of Health Service's website states. One in five people died, which can sometimes happen within 24-48 hours of being sick, the agency said.