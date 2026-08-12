$34 million project dubbed 'The Canopy' to transform space under I-4 in downtown Orlando

The Brief A $34 million project will transform 10 acres beneath I-4 in downtown Orlando into a public gathering space. Plans include parking, rideshare hubs, bike trails, event areas and digital art installations. Construction could begin within months, with the project expected to open by late 2027.



A $34 million project is expected to transform about 10 acres of unused space beneath Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando into a public gathering area with parking, trails and event spaces.

The project will stretch from Church Street to Washington Avenue and is expected to include hundreds of parking spaces, rideshare hubs, bike trails, event areas and digital art installations.

Local perspective:

The Florida Department of Transportation is contributing nearly $4 million toward the project.

City officials say the project is designed to better connect the east and west sides of downtown while turning space beneath the interstate into an area where residents and visitors can gather before and after events.

Officials said construction is not expected to disrupt existing traffic patterns or parking.

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The project is one of 14 major initiatives included in Orlando's broader plan to make downtown easier to navigate and improve connections between neighborhoods and entertainment areas.

Crews are expected to break ground within the next few months. If construction remains on schedule, the space is expected to open to the public by late 2027.