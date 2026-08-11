FBI Most Wanted 'fraudster' found in Jamaica, charged in US $32M COVID relief scheme: DOJ

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The Brief A Florida woman on the FBI's list of "Most Wanted Fraudsters" was arrested in Jamaica and brought back to the United States to face charges. Elaine Escoe, 41, is accused of participating in a $32 million scheme tied to COVID-19 relief funds, including PPP funds, RRF funds, and SVOG funds. She was brought back to the U.S. on July 25. She was arraigned on Aug. 10 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.



A South Florida woman on the FBI's list of "Most Wanted Fraudsters" for her alleged role in a $32 million scheme tied to COVID-19 funds was arrested in Jamaica and brought back to the United States.

Elaine Oscoe has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, and money laundering, the DOJ said. She appeared in a South Florida court on Monday where she pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial, according to online court records.

DOJ: Elaine fled to Jamaica after arrest warrant

The backstory:

The DOJ indicted Escoe in 2025 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, and money laundering. After the federal arrest warrant was issued, the DOJ said Escoe skipped her court appearance and fled to Jamaica.

Detectives and other agencies acted on a tip to find Escoe in Jamaica in July and brought her back to South Florida.

The DOJ said Escoe and other alleged co-conspirators submitted or helped submit several false applications totaling more than $32 million from several COVID-19 relief funds, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds.

"The applications falsely represented the existence, payroll, revenue, and operations of purported businesses to qualify for and maximize federal relief funding.

To support the fraudulent applications, the conspirators created fake tax documents, fabricated bank records, and other false financial records that lenders and program administrators relied upon in approving loans and grants. Some applications were submitted on behalf of businesses controlled by the conspirators, while others were submitted for third parties in exchange for substantial kickbacks — sometimes as much as 50% of the loan proceeds. The fraud proceeds were subsequently laundered among the conspirators," the DOJ said.

Previous defendants

The DOJ said Escoe was the last person connected to the scheme to be charged.

Alfred Davis, Cher Davis, and Latoya Clark were convicted of charges by a federal jury, the DOJ said. James McGhow and Gino Jourdan pleaded guilty to charges.

Alfred Davis was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison. Cher Davis was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Clark was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Jourdan and McGhow were each sentenced to three years in prison, the DOJ said.