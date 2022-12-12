SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County

A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of a man having been injured. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 50s who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Information regarding a suspect was not immediately released.

A FOX 35 News crew observed that a portion of Alston Drive remained closed around 11 p.m. and there appeared to be some communication over a loudspeaker from the SWAT team that was being directed to a residence on the block. Alston Dr. is located off of Dorscher Rd., which connects W. Colonial Dr. to Old Winter Garden Rd.

Deputies eventually made entry into the home on Alston Drive, where they said they located a man in his 30s, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.