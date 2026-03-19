SWAT surrounds Orlando home in attempt to serve warrant, deputies say

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's office is currently serving a warrant in an Orlando neighborhood. The situation reportedly led to a SWAT standoff. Traffic is currently blocked off on Columbia Street between Amaros and Florence Avenues.



A SWAT standoff is underway after deputies responded to an Orange County neighborhood to serve a warrant.

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to a home in the area of Columbia Street and Amaros Avenue regarding an ongoing and active investigation, deputies reported around 4:30 p.m., March 19.

Deputies were heard telling someone inside a home to come out, FOX 35's Chancelor Winn reported. At least 20 deputy vehicles and four SWAT vehicles were seen in the area, surrounding a home.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Orange County deputies are on scene serving a warrant in the area of Columbia Street and Amaros Avenue.

Crime scene tape is seen roping off the sidewalks, Winn reported.

Traffic blocked off

Columbia Street is currently blocked off between Amaros and Florence Avenues.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area due to deputy presence.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.