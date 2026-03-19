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SWAT surrounds Orlando home in attempt to serve warrant, deputies say

By and
Published  March 19, 2026 5:16pm EDT
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando
SWAT operation at Orange County home

SWAT operation at Orange County home

SWAT teams have surrounded a home in Orange County, where we're told a search warrant is attempting to be executed. There is a large law enforcement presence near Columbia Street and Amaros Avenue. OCSO said the investigation is active and ongoing and asked the public to avoid the area. 

The Brief

    • The Orange County Sheriff's office is currently serving a warrant in an Orlando neighborhood.
    • The situation reportedly led to a SWAT standoff.
    • Traffic is currently blocked off on Columbia Street between Amaros and Florence Avenues.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT standoff is underway after deputies responded to an Orange County neighborhood to serve a warrant. 

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to a home in the area of Columbia Street and Amaros Avenue regarding an ongoing and active investigation, deputies reported around 4:30 p.m., March 19. 

Deputies were heard telling someone inside a home to come out, FOX 35's Chancelor Winn reported. At least 20 deputy vehicles and four SWAT vehicles were seen in the area, surrounding a home. 

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Orange County deputies are on scene serving a warrant in the area of Columbia Street and Amaros Avenue.

Crime scene tape is seen roping off the sidewalks, Winn reported. 

Traffic blocked off

Columbia Street is currently blocked off between Amaros and Florence Avenues. 

The public is asked to stay clear of the area due to deputy presence. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office. 

Orange County News