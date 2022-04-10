SWAT team responds to Palm Coast neighborhood for armed domestic dispute

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office, along with their Crisis Negotiation units, SWAT team, and Flagler County Fire & Rescue, are outside a home in the Palm Coast Plantation community for an armed domestic situation. Residents are being told to stay inside their homes and to avoid the area. First responders have been on scene since 8:00 Sunday morning.

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Rick Staly says, "This is a very volatile situation. We are doing our best to resolve this situation safely and we ask the Palm Coast community to remain patient."

In a Facebook live video, Sheriff Staly adds their goal is to "rescue everybody unharmed." They have already gotten two people who were inside the house out safely. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says they are not currently calling this a "hostage situation."

Those who live in Palm Coast Plantation can access their neighborhood through the south gate, off of Harbor View Drive.

The area between 84 and 120 Emerald Lake Dr is completely closed. Those in the closed area who need to leave their home should call the Flagler County non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 for deputy assistance.