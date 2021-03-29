FHP: SUV driver in critical condition after striking Florida fire truck head-on

article

Troopers say the driver of an SUV has been airlifted to a hospital and three firemen have to be checked out after the vehicle crashed head-on into a fire truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that troopers responded to a crash on Ocean Shore Boulevard and Sandra Boulevard. The incident involved a Chevy Tahoe and a fire truck.

They said that the Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on Ocean Shore Boulevard and the fire truck was traveling southbound on the same road. Witnesses reportedly said that the driver of the Tahoe was traveling aggressively and carelessly.

The Tahoe then crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the fire truck head-on, troopers said.

The driver of the Tahoe was said to have been airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Three of the firemen were taken to the hospital to be checked.

The crash is still said to be under investigation.

