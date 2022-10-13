'Suspicious device' investigation at Panera Bread in Seminole County causes traffic issues

Police investigating a ‘suspicious device’ at a Panera Bread in Seminole County on Thursday had traffic tied up during the morning commute.

This happened in the area of Tuskawilla Road and Red Bug Lake Road. Seminole County Transportation Services left a message for parents saying expect students to be late due to traffic issues.

"There are significant delays on I-4 as well as the area around Red Bug Lake Road which will impact our bus schedules this morning. We appreciate your patience as we navigate a busy morning on the roadways. Transporting your children to and from school safely is our highest priority."

In an update, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the device had been disposed of and determined it was not an explosive device.

