Suspects sought after Volusia elementary school vandalization, officials say

Officials are seeking two suspects after a school in Volusia County was found to be vandalized overnight on Saturday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded out to Friendship Elementary School due to a fire alarm to find a glass door had been shattered and media center had been vandalized.

Two persons of interest were captured on surveillance in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Bartzer and mbartzer@volusiasheriff.org.