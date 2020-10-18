Suspected armed carjacker arrested in Deltona, investigators say

A Deltona man is facing multiple charges, including armed carjacking.

Investigators said that Julian Portillo is accused of using a crowbar to try and break into someone's home last weekend.

They said that the homeowner saw him and confronted him in the driveway. The two men fought and Portillo was able to get the keys to the homeowner's car before driving away.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX plans 2 Starlink launches this week, 1st expected on Sunday

Then on Friday night, investigators said that they found the stolen car in the backyard and another stolen car in the driveway.

Portillo is now reportedly behind bars at the Volusia County Jail.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.