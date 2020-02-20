Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl in Houston

A brazen child predator has been walking free in Houston for more than a month, and now police are turning to the public with hopes of finally capturing him.

Houston police have released a sketch of the suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a young girl while she was playing in her front yard. Police say the predator grabbed and sexually assaulted his 4-year-old victim in broad daylight, in the courtyard outside of her parents’ apartment home on 10200 Harwin Drive.

Investigators say the suspect walked up to a 4-year-old girl as she was playing in the front yard of her apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.

Houston Police are hoping someone recognizes the newly released sketch of the predator. The suspect is described only as a light-complected Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall, with a mustache and a long black goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, and glasses.

“He didn’t walk her very far,” said Houston Police Detective Jessica Lam.

Lam says the sketch depicts the man who walked a little girl away from her friends while they were playing in the courtyard outside of her home then sexually assaulted her.

“It was a very short distance, and it happened very quickly,” said Lam.Police say the man sexually assaulted the 4-year-old near the side of the building, out of sight of her friends on a Sunday afternoon January 12. The predator has evaded arrest ever since.

“As soon as it happened, she went to her parents and told them that she had been assaulted,” said Lam.

Police say the girl’s 8-year-old brother happened to be in the courtyard, too and helped give police a description of the predator.

“I feel like that’s pretty bold, right, for this grown man to walk up to this little girl in the middle of the afternoon,” said Lam. “He might be bold enough to try and do it again.”

At this time, police do not believe the suspect is linked to any other sexual assault cases, but any other possible victims are asked to come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim or who has information on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

