Suspect, vehicle description released after man shot, killed on I-4 in Central Florida

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released new information after a man was shot and killed while riding in a car on I-4 in Orlando on Tuesday night.

Deputies said John Villafane, 53, was the passenger of a Toyota Corolla heading eastbound on I-4 around 7 p.m. on July 5, near Osceola Parkway and State Road 528. They said Villafane and the driver were stuck in traffic when they got into some kind of altercation with another vehicle and someone shot and killed Villafane.

He was transported to the hospital by the man who was driving and was pronounced dead. The other victim, the driver of the Corolla, could only describe the suspect as a black male in a blue sedan.

"There were no shots fired or reckless driver calls to any law enforcement agency during the timeframe of this incident," the sheriff's office said Thursday. "The victims were not armed, and neither victim has a local criminal history.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident.

Friends of Villafane said those who knew him best called him "John-John."

"He made you smile any time you walked in. Any way to make you smile," said Michael Rabuck.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.