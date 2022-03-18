Suspect on the run after stabbing in Orange County, deputies say

article

The hunt for a suspect is on after a person is stabbed on West Colonial Drive in Orange County.

Deputies say it happened just before 12:30 Friday morning between North Powers Drive and Hart Boulevard.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. No suspect description has been released.

