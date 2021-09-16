Suspect in custody following reported threat at Liberty High in Kissimmee

article

Liberty High School in Kissimmee is currently on a ‘Code Red' lockdown after officials say there was a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

Officials say a suspect is in custody. No shots were reportedly fired.

This is the call-out that we are sending to Liberty High parents now.

"This is an important message for parents of students at Liberty High. The school is currently in red lockdown, as there was a report that a student may have a weapon on campus. The Sheriff’s Office is on campus investigating, and all students and staff are safe. We will notify you when law enforcement has lifted the lockdown. In addition, a student had an unrelated medical emergency this morning on campus, which required emergency personnel to respond. That student has been sent for medical care, and the fire department is no longer on campus."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.