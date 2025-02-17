Suspect in deadly home invasion pleads not guilty, according to new documents

The man accused of brutally beating the wife of an Orlando pastor during a home invasion, resulting in the woman's death, has pleaded not guilty, according to new documents released by the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

Ronald Davis's attorney filed a written plea of not guilty and waiver of arraignment. This document allows a defendant to enter a plea of not guilty without appearing in court for arraignment.

Police investigation

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to a home invasion on Friday at 1:46 p.m. at 2315 Caribbean Court.

Reports indicate that an elderly woman's husband returned home to find his wife severely beaten inside their car in the garage. Authorities stated that the woman had been pressing the car’s horn in an attempt to signal for help.

The husband informed officers that a man had forced his way into their home and brutally assaulted his wife.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Davis, who was discovered sleeping in a shed on a residential property a few miles away from the crime scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Davis allegedly posed as a community service officer to gain entry into the home.

Pastor's wife taken off life support

Lucy Pat Curl (Credit: First Baptist Church of Orlando)

Lucy Pat Curl, the wife of an Orlando pastor, died Wednesday morning after being removed from life support, according to her family.

The 85-year-old woman had been in a medically induced coma following the brutal beating during the home invasion, police said.

Who is Ronald Davis?

Police said they arrested Ronald Davis on Jan. 31 for multiple charges after he allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home and attacked her. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

The backstory:

The Orlando Police Department stated that Davis was released from prison in June after serving a 15-year concurrent sentence.

According to records, Davis had been charged with burglary of a dwelling with assault and battery, along with robbery.

What's next:

Records indicate that Davis is now facing charges of home invasion robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery on a person over 65 causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a weapon.

Davis was expected to make his first appearance in court on February 2 but did not make an appearance.

