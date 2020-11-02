Suspect breaks through wall, steals dozens of animals from Kissimmee pet store

article

Two monkeys and about 50 birds are still missing after someone stole them from an exotic pet store in Kissimmee.

A suspect broke through the rear entrance of the HSL Animal Paradise Pet Store in Kissimmee last week.

The owner of the shop says the suspect took two monkeys and about 50 birds.

Kissimmee Police say the animals are worth more than $60,000.

"I saw the hole and I'm like, 'what is going on?' I couldn't believe that someone would break a hole," the owner, Hilda Matheus, said.

Matheus believes her animals were mistreated when they were taken out of their cages.

Advertisement

"They came in and some cages were bent, were broken. They weren't even properly taken out of the cage," Matheus said. "There were feathers all over the place."

Matheus is scared that her animals are not being cared for.

"I'm worried. These monkeys need a specific diet and specific care," Matheus said.

Matheus is hoping people can be on the lookout online and in their neighborhoods.



"It's over 50 birds. Fifty birds are loud. I'm hoping maybe if you see something unusual in your neighborhood, animals where they weren't there before," Matheus said. "I'm hoping to spread the word and find my animals."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.