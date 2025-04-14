Suspect arrested after shots fired outside Osceola County vape shop
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of firing multiple gunshots at employees outside a vape shop in March has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
The backstory:
The incident occurred on March 16 at Vape Up Cafe, located at 8301 Championsgate Boulevard, when the suspect, identified as Daymonte Moore, became agitated after being asked to show identification during a tobacco purchase attempt.
Daymonte Moore | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say Moore left the store, continued arguing with employees outside, then pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds toward them before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported, though a nearby vehicle was struck by gunfire.
New Info:
Moore was located in Lake County on April 8 by the Osceola County Violent Crimes Unit in coordination with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He attempted to flee but was taken into custody without incident.
Moore faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in public. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail.
The Source: The information in this article comes from an Osceola County Sheriff's Office report shared with FOX 35 News and a press conference held by Osceola County Sheriff, Marcos Lopez.