Suspect arrested after deadly shooting, standoff in Orange County

A suspect is in custody after an all-night standoff following a shooting that left one person dead.

Orange County deputies say the suspect was hiding out in a home on Grand Street.

Authorities say it all started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting in the area of Grand Street between Rio Grande Ave. and Orange Blossom Trail. When deputies arrived they say they found a wounded person.

The victim was taken to the hospital where the person died.

Deputies immediately began searching for the suspect. The suspect was located hiding inside a home. After trying to talk the suspect down for several hours, the suspect was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.