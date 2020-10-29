Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting, standoff in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after an all-night standoff following a shooting that left one person dead. 

Orange County deputies say the suspect was hiding out in a home on Grand Street.

Authorities say it all started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting in the area of Grand Street between Rio Grande Ave. and Orange Blossom Trail. When deputies arrived they say they found a wounded person.

The victim was taken to the hospital where the person died. 

Deputies immediately began searching for the suspect. The suspect was located hiding inside a home. After trying to talk the suspect down for several hours, the suspect was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 