Man swallows diamond jewelry after attempted robbery at Mall at Millenia

The Brief Jaythan Gilder was arrested for allegedly stealing $769,500 worth of jewelry from Tiffany & Co. at the Mall at Millenia, fleeing the scene before being tracked and stopped by Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities say Gilder, who has a history of similar crimes, attempted to swallow the stolen earrings during his arrest and now faces charges of robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft.



A man accused of stealing nearly $770,000 worth of jewelry from Tiffany & Co. at the Mall at Millenia has been arrested, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Diamond theft

What we know:

Officers responded to the store around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 after employees reported that an unidentified suspect entered the store, claiming to represent a professional athlete. The man, later identified as Jaythan Gilder, 32, was shown several high-value pieces of jewelry, including two pairs of earrings valued at $769,500.

Police say Gilder forcibly took the earrings and resisted an employee’s attempts to stop him before fleeing the store and escaping in a vehicle.

Through investigative efforts, detectives identified the getaway vehicle and tracked its route toward Texas. The Florida Highway Patrol later spotted the car on Interstate 10 in Washington County, stopping it for a traffic violation.

Attempted to swallow the evidence

Gilder was taken into custody but allegedly resisted arrest and swallowed several objects believed to be the stolen earrings. Authorities, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, obtained a search warrant to recover the stolen items.

A background check revealed Gilder was previously involved in a 2022 robbery at a Tiffany & Co. store in The Woodlands, Texas. He also had 48 outstanding failure-to-appear warrants in Colorado.

Gilder is facing charges of robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft for stolen goods valued at $100,000 or more.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: