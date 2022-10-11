Vigil held for survivors of sexual abuse in LGBTQIA+ community, part of Orlando's 'Come Out With Pride' week

<strong>NATIONAL SEXUAL ASSAULT HOTLINE</strong> If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, help and resources are available. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 800-656-4673, or chat online, online.rainn.org. If in a life-threatening situation, call 911.

Celebrated in October, Come Out With Pride is Orlando's official event to celebrate the city's LGBTQA+ community.

The week-long event typically kicks off with a 5K run; however, this year's race was canceled due to impacts from Hurricane Ian. Over the course of the week, there are also live performances, films, and vigils which all culminate in a day of festivities on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lake Eola Park.

On Tuesday night, a vigil was held to bring awareness to sexual violence within the LGBTQIA+ community and honor survivors of such violence. Organizers tell us these victims are often overlooked when it comes to sexual or domestic abuse.

"The LGBTQ community is often marginalized even more within this demographic of violence," said Taryn Kalsch, vigil organizer and teacher. "We created this space tonight for us to come together to have these difficult conversations and to create unity amongst people who may have never had the opportunity before."