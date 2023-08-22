Survey: Gen Z, millennial couples say it's too expensive to get married

A new study shows that wedding bells aren’t ringing as much nowadays.

The Thriving Center of Psychology surveyed more than 900 millennials and Gen Zers who are currently in a relationship but not married to learn about their living situations and future expectations.

They found that even though the majority of survey respondents hope to tie the knot someday (83%), many aren’t in a rush to do it.

And, the reason may come down to the cost.

The study found 73% of respondents feel it’s too expensive to get married in the current economy. The data also found that 1 in 2 (54%) of respondents still moved in with their partner, in part, due to finances.

Last year, the national average cost of a wedding was $30,000, which was a $2,000 increase from the previous year, according to another survey published by The Knot.

Cost aside, the survey also found that 85%of respondents do not feel marriage is necessary to have a fulfilled and committed relationship .

Across the U.S., people living in certain cities appear to be less marriage-inclined than others. The cities with the most unmarried couples living together are Toledo, Seattle , and Spokane, the findings show.

In addition, more than 1 in 3 (34%) people 15 years or older have never been married in 2022, which is up from 23% in 1950, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

