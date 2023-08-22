Expand / Collapse search

Survey: Gen Z, millennial couples say it's too expensive to get married

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Lifestyle
Fox TV Stations

How much does a wedding cost?

Zola's director of communications shares how much U.S. couples are spending, on average, for weddings, and what they're most willing to splurge on.

A new study shows that wedding bells aren’t ringing as much nowadays. 

The Thriving Center of Psychology surveyed more than 900 millennials and Gen Zers who are currently in a relationship but not married to learn about their living situations and future expectations. 

They found that even though the majority of survey respondents hope to tie the knot someday (83%), many aren’t in a rush to do it.

And, the reason may come down to the cost. 

(File / SunnyVMD / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The study found 73% of respondents feel it’s too expensive to get married in the current economy. The data also found that 1 in 2 (54%) of respondents still moved in with their partner, in part, due to finances. 

Last year, the national average cost of a wedding was $30,000, which was a $2,000 increase from the previous year, according to another survey published by The Knot. 

Cost aside, the survey also found that 85%of respondents do not feel marriage is necessary to have a fulfilled and committed relationship.

 Across the U.S., people living in certain cities appear to be less marriage-inclined than others. The cities with the most unmarried couples living together are Toledo, Seattle, and Spokane, the findings show.

In addition, more than 1 in 3 (34%) people 15 years or older have never been married in 2022, which is up from 23% in 1950, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.